BTS’ J-Hope and Jin's gestures to make ARMY’s dream come true proves they are real sweethearts

BTS band boys are gaining all the attention for their charming personality and down-to-earth nature. Within no time, the BTS has gained an appreciation for their music and is making everyone go crazy over them. This BTS has a huge fan following known as ARMY and the popular South Korean pop band is equally crazy for their fans like they are.

Time and again the BTS boys have showered their unconditional love and support towards their fans and have made their day. BTS's J-Hope and Jin are granting ARMYs wish come true. Well, this all started when J-Hope posted a cute selfie from a year ago. Though the picture was not his favorite ARMY could not help but fall for him even more. J-Hope captioned the picture as, "The selfie angle, my chubby cheeks, what is this…".

One fan asked J-Hope to recreate the photo once again. The handsome replied saying, 'Lol I’ll try'. Within no time, J-Hope recreated the same picture and shared it with his fans.

Similarly, even Jin made an ARMY’s dream come true. Before 2021 MUSTER “Sowoozoo,” Jin revealed how a fan asked him if he could don “apple hair” style?

Jin revealed that the hairstyle tugs his hair a bit, but he tolerated the pain to make his ARMY smile.