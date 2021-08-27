BTS members are supremely popular across the world. They have performed in packed stadiums in many parts of the world. But the Coronavirus pandemic changed everything. While the band has held virtual concerts in 2020 and in June this year, it celebrated its eighth year anniversary with the FESTA event. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix enthralls ARMY, Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda Listening Event and more

Speaking to Billboard about not being able to perform in front of a live audience, BTS vocalist Jimin said that that it was 'nerve-wracking' when they were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when they went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be. The 25-year-old singer also said that while he is 'grateful for the chance to perform, it was painful to not see his fans.

Talking to Rolling Stone India, Jimin spoke about how the pandemic impacted them. "The pandemic unexpectedly put a lot of our original plans to a halt. However it provided us an opportunity to step back and focus on ourselves as well as our music," he said. He added that they reflected the emotions that we felt during this unprecedented period into BE album. "We were also able to take a step further by taking roles in overall production, such as concept development, composition and visual design," said the singer.

Well, we can’t wait for the pandemic to end and to go out and attend concerts.