BTS: Jimin's kindness, Jungkook's perfectionist attitude, V, Jin and J-Hope's goofy charm, RM's leadership skills, Suga's old soul personality – the septet are truly like their zodiac signs [VIDEO]

BTS' zodiac signs and their personality types are quite known to the ARMY. So, today, we will be talking about their behaviour as per their zodiac signs and its emotional and a laugh riot.