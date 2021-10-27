Global K-pop superstars BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are now gearing up for their LIVE concert in LA which will be held in November and December this year. This is their first off-line concert after the global pandemic hit in 2019. On Sunday, BTS had held an online concert, Permission To Dance on Stage at Seoul's Olympic Stadium. It was a massive hit. Seeing the boys work melted BTS ARMY's hearts. Now, BTS off-stage are very very popular. ARMY craves for some or the other deets of their lives and about them every single day. Their zodiac signs are quite known to the ARMY. They are quite aware of what their personalities are like, however, it's still not enough, is it, ARMY? So, today, we will be talking about their behaviour as per their zodiac signs and its emotional and a laugh riot. Also Read - Did you know the famous Eiffel Tower video of BTS' V was BOMBED by an Indian man – watch hilarious CLIP to know what he said

RM - Kim Namjoon

BTS' Leader is a Virgo. People with this sun sign are very intelligent and analytical. They are great at problem-solving. They don't like to be put in an awkward position and also hate small talks. ARMY knows about RM's IQ score (148) and has seen proof of his intelligence in various shows. Namjoon has been the spokesperson for overseas interviews being well versed in English. He's faced some adorable awkward moments during the interviews. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung TREATED ARMY to an after shower picture leaving them shocked and in splits

Jin - Kim Seokjin

The Ephiphany hitmaker's sun sign is Sagittarius. People of this sun sign are considered to be wild. They won't mind acting crazy in public. And Jin has given us a lot of proof of the same. Also Read - BTS: When Suga won hearts for apologising to his ex-girlfriend through a cute love letter

Suga - Min Yoongi

Daechwita hitmaker is a Piscean. People with this sun sign are said to be old soul types. They value their sleep and like to keep it to themselves. BTS' Suga is a wise old soul, grandmother of BTS. He always has the best advice for the boys.

J-Hope - Jung Hosoek

Hobi is an Aquarian. They are cheerful and bright. People around them always tend to have a cheerful atmosphere. Hobi is the sunshine of BTS. He's quirky and his antics always make the members laugh out loud.

Jimin - Park Jimin

Jimin is a Libra. People with this sun sign are caring and kind. They love to take care of people which is why they are also called people pleasers. Jiminie is the go-to person when the BTS members feel like they need a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen.

V - Kim Taehyung

Taetae is a Capricon. People with this sun sign may seem blank and emotionless. They get along with everyone and are always upto some or the other antics to make everyone laugh.

Jungkook - Jeon Jungkook

Kookie is the Golden Maknae, Virgo, the perfectionist of the group. He is fiercely competitive and very hard working. They are also a bit shy as they are introverts. Watch the video for proof:

