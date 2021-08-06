BTS: John Cena's reaction to his Suicide Squad co-star Joel Kinnaman knowing nothing about the septet is something all ARMY will relate to

Suicide Squad actor John Cena is one of the most famous personalities. Apart from his wrestling and acting careers, he is also a huge fan of BTS. In an interview to Etalk, he was talking about the band when his co-star jumped in and asked, “What’s BTS?” To this John replied, “Joel, we’re going to talk offline because I’m gonna...” Before he could complete, Kinnaman interrupted again and asked what he was missing. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's video petting a chicken to sleep goes viral; ARMY says 'Getting jealous of a chicken' – watch video

“Ugh, everything? That’s the best way to put that,” said John. He added that he’ll fill Joel in later on, on the whole, BTS army. “The reason I wanted to fill you in offline is so you don’t possibly, continuously get an enormous community of strong value and voice really agitated with you so we’ll talk a little later,” stated John. Also Read - BTS: Crop top, coral lips and sexy expressions, Kim Taehyung leaves us breathless with this modelling clip from Memories of 2020 — watch video

The ARMY gave a thumbs up to John’s answer. Here’s a look at some of their reactions: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: 'BTS Gay' Twitter trend, Priyanka Chopra on rumours of spat with Meghan Markle, Paris Hilton’s motherhood dreams and more

“I’ll fill Joel in later on, on the whole, @BTS_twt army. The reason I wanted to fill you in offline is so you don’t possibly, continuously get an enormous community of strong value and voice really agitated with you so we’ll talk a little later,” @JohnCena explained” LMAOOOOO https://t.co/jvitfzozOW pic.twitter.com/y04IuyrvZT — bora ⛱ (slow) (@modooborahae) August 4, 2021

Thank you @JohnCena

This literally sums up what every #BTSARMY feels towards those unfortunate ones who haven't yet discovered @BTS_twt Kinnaman : what am I missing.

John Cena: "Ugh, everything" — Liz⁷ ? BUTTER ? ᴾᵀᴰ? LOCKDOWN (@Ot7Liz) August 5, 2021

John Cena is a true ARMY? — THE GENRE IS BTS⁷ ? (@JKookieSun) August 4, 2021

John living and breathing purple. ?? — hana⁷ ? | 보라 해 (@hnnhnmjn) August 4, 2021

I'm sure @JohnCena will bring Joel up to speed ASAP. ?? — KARMA_Camilla⁷ | (@Karma_Camilla) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS’ recent songs Butter and Permission To Dance are doing exceptionally well and are breaking new records.