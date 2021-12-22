BTS members have a special bond with army. The fans have given the group many reasons toes to smile about and be grateful for. They have constantly supported the members in whatever they do and have been their biggest cheerleaders. Now, in an interview with Vogue Korea, BTS member Jungkook has stated that he’s both amazed and intrigued by ARMY. The fans have been putting BTS’s positive messages into action. It’s just amazing that some of ARMY’s good works include environmental projects to revive rain-forests and whales and fundraising for vulnerable groups including refugees and the LGBTQ community. Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook beat Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and more on Worldwide Most Searched Asian in 2021 list

Jungkook said that he’s just a person who really loves to sing and dance, but ARMY is achieving great things for the band. “I’m just grateful for their support, but they’re also doing such wonderful things,” said Jungkook. He added that ARMY started doing these activities to support BTS, but it’s deeply touching to see them enjoying doing good things and being happy about them. He added that he was personally inspired by them. Also Read - BTS: RM and Jin turn Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from Chennai Express, but it's Suga who STEALS the show – watch cute edit video

He went on to say he’s thought about how to repay ARMY but couldn’t find an answer. He said there wasn’t anything special that he could do. “I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY,” said the singer. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS takes over Twitter after latest photoshoots, Spider-Man No Way Home shatters box-office records, Harry Potter Return To HOGWARTS trailer is out and more

Apart from music, Jungkook is also known for being good in many areas like art, photography, and video editing. Some fans have wished to see those aspects of his life as well. When asked about this, he said that those are just some of his interests and that he doesn’t need to put them all into practice.