BTS: Jungkook, Jimin had a hilarious response when asked if the boyband needs a new member in the group; RM makes a shocking reveal

BTS is one of the most popular bands. They are super-successful and comprise of seven members currently: Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. There have been instances in the past, when bands have added people to their group. So can we expect the same for BTS? In a recent WIRED Autocomplete Interview, this question came up and the members answered in their own inimitable ways. Suga responded saying, "I wonder how they will endure and adjust." V was honest and said that they would probably all hate it. Jimin and Jungkook went on to hilariously add how they had too much stuff and how all the rooms in their house were taken. RM added, "It'll be really uncomfortable for us." He went on to add that they need a beatboxer though.

In one question at the end, they were asked if they get along well. They immediately joked that they're not close. "No, we have a strictly business relationship!" said Jin. RM said, "No, we're so, nah, just business." V even said that even amongst themselves, they follow social distancing. They were obviously kidding.

They also answered many 'Does' questions like does BTS make their own music, does BTS play games, does BTS watch anime, does BTS workout and does BTS workout. They also answered who is most handsome in BTS and who is the best dancer in BTS. Taehyung named Jin who thanked him in his usual joking manner.

Talking about their songs, Butter has recently achieved a huge milestone. The song Butter has become the longest running song of 2021 to rule Billboard HOT 100 chart beating International singer Olivia Rodrigo' song Drivers License, which topped the chart from January to March. The K-pop band had topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were also Time's Entertainer of that year.