BTS' Jungkook savagely picks on Jin for being five years older than him in this hilarious throwback video

Korean boy band BTS is not just famous for its music but it is known for the close bond the members share. Jungkook, Jin, RM, J-hope, V, Suga and Jimin are very close to each other. They demonstrate great friendship which draws everyone's attention. And well, if there are so many boys in one gang, madness is bound to follow. Every time the boys make an appearance on any show, we get to see great amount of laughter, madness and of course, savageness. Here's one such story.

When Jungkook and Jin appeared on Let's Eat Dinner Together we got to see host Kang Ho Dong bursting in laughter on several occasions thanks to the savage banter between the two. As they strolled around the streets, Kang Ho Dong set his focus on a doorbell. He specifically clarified that they are not supposed to ring the door bell now. However, Jin supposedly did not hear his instructions and went ahead to ring the bell. All were left in shock. It was here that Jungkook teased Jin about his age. Jungkook teased Jin saying that he is older than him by five years and he should understand things in one go. This left everyone laughing hard.

Later, Jin shared one funny incident from the time they were shooting for a song. He mentioned that Jungkook just smashed his neck from behind while they were shooting and he was at loss of words. Kang Ho Dong just could not hold back his laughter. Watch the video to have a good laugh.

On the show, Jungkook also revealed one of his worries. He was quoted saying, "During my adolescence, I came to Seoul and stayed by myself. So when I first meet someone or deal with people, I don’t feel like I’m being sincere, and it’s like there’s a wall [between us]."