BTS Jungkook’s baby doppelganger Rowoon is winning over ARMY with his cuteness; striking resemblance between the two will leave your jaws dropped

Jungkook of BTS is among the most popular names in the music industry. He has millions of fan followers who swoon over his every move. Just like any other band member, Jungkook also has a dedicated army of fans who simply find reasons to gush over him. Now, the ARMY has found a mini version of Jungkook who is cuteness personified. A boy name Rowoon has gone viral on social media because of his striking resemblance to Jungkook.

Lee Rowoon captured everyone's attention as he appeared on Chick High Kick. His cute expressions got everyone talking. Soon fans started comparing him to Jungkook. Fans are comparing their big eyes and hearty smile. A fan on Twitter wrote, "Baby Lee rowoon is same as baby jungkook isn't he is!" Another one wrote, "I am in love with jungkook and this baby lee rowoon." Another tweet read, "He looks like the baby Jungkook, I agree. I miss Rowoon and the other TMAP babies!!" Little Rowoon is indeed cute as a button. The little boy was almost in years as he lost a match in Taekwondo and that made many go aww. Lee Rowoon also appeared with TREASURE on an episode of TREASURE MAP and the video is going viral. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

I am in love with jungkook and this baby lee rowoon ?? Check out Min Hyung's video! #TikTok https://t.co/tH2gGSNzp0 — N e f e r ʲᵏ??? (@NefJKer) July 7, 2021

He looks like the baby Jungkook, I agree. I miss Rowoon and the other TMAP babies!! — Hotaru ??? (@BpBtsTreasure) July 6, 2021

Baby Lee rowoon is same as baby jungkook isn't he is! <3❤️ pic.twitter.com/2XqyZsTUXu — taegularity? (@lifebelongtobts) July 6, 2021

Jungkook and baby Rowoon need to meet omg — ????? (@PJMCIAGA) July 5, 2021

We wonder what is Jungkook's reaction to the resemblance the little one shares with him. Some of the fans are also demanding that Jungkook and Rowoon come together. It remains to be seen if that will happen in real! Another similarity between the two is that Jungkook too is an athlete. From boxing to swimming, Jungkook has high interest in sports.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently celebrating the success of their song BUTTER that is ruling the Billboard Chart for straight five consecutive weeks.