BTS: The septet to release their comeback album on 9th July? ARMY here's an update from Big Hit aka HYBE

BTS is one popular name in the music arena. They are currently ruling the roost, much to the delight of their fans, ARMY. Now, there have been several reports surfacing saying that BTS will be releasing their comeback album next month. A South Korean news portal, SPO TV News claimed that the most popular K-pop band will be releasing their next album as soon as on 9th July 2021. Until now, BTS has released about 9 Studio albums and several compilations, EPs, and more. Is BTS truly releasing their new album? Big Hit Entertainment aka HYBE has responded to the same. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook's dramatic fight in the rain that made Jin, RM compare them to a K-Drama couple

The officials at HYBE released a statement saying, "We will reveal our artists’ plans after they have been finalized." Well, that's neither yes nor no. However, ARMY, don't lose heart. The boys revealed in their Butter press conference that they are currently working on their next album. The boys also revealed that they were earlier planning to drop it in Summer however it panned out. Also Read - If BTS' Jungkook is the Golden Maknae, who is the Golden Hyung? – Find out

Meanwhile, BTS is dropping their third Japanese language compilation album soon. Called BTS, The Best released on 16th June 2021. Meanwhile, the band is busy with their Festa 2021 celebrations, wherein they are celebrating their 8th debut anniversary. Just a couple of days ago, RM aka Kim Namjoon dropped his solo material, Bicycle. RM's last solo material was released back in 2018 called 'Mono'. Bicycle is produced, written and arranged by RM and singer-songwriter John Eun. Also Read - BTS Festa 2021: Septet's test to check how well the band members know each other gets hilarious reactions from ARMY

Meanwhile, BTS' latest single, Butter is doing wonders on the music charts. It reportedly topped the Billboards Hot 100s charts twice. Apart from topping the Billboards, BTS' Butter also topped Japan's Oricon chart. Isn't that amazing?

Talking about more amazing, the K-pop band recently became the first Korean boy band to get not one but four awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. They won the Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist for their chart-topping single for Dynamite.