BTS members believe that they’re like an “old married couple” – here's WHY

The popular South Korean band BTS includes Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, and V. These members are extremely close to each other and share an inseparable bond. Recently, the boys teamed up with PD Na Young Suk in an episode of Run BTS!

In the episode, Jimin was asked that he did not get to see the members yesterday, what did he do? To which Suga replied saying that Jimin was actually with them. Suga's reply left Na Young Suk in splits. He started laughing and asked the members if they always hang out together? Jin said that he believes they are together 360 days out of 365.

Moreover, Jimin shared that his band members are always with him as he is not good at doing things independently. Na Young Suk said that the BTS members are "like an old married couple" and the latter could not agree more.

The BTS band members have an amazing understanding and respect for each other's perspectives. Right from each other's choices to habits, these BTS members are giving us major BFF goals.

During the conversation, the members were asked who is good at drinking and Jin replied saying none. Suga quickly said that this part was a lie and everyone started laughing.