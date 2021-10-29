Bangtan Sonyeodan, aka BTS, are global youth icons in the world right now. The Korean pop boyband made their debut in 2013 and since have been soaring to new heights and exploring new limits with their every single release. It took a while for them to achieve global fame and success, yet they worked hard relentlessly. Their schedules have been and continue to be worrisome for the BTS ARMY. And it is ARMYs love that helps the septet to keep going. In their career of 8 years till now, BTS has worked with loads of International artists. And today, we will be having a dekko at a little list of the international artists BTS members have worked with in the past till now. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS gets nominated for American Music Awards for the 4th time, Gwyneth Paltrow shares she f**cks up parenthood all the time and more

BTS' first collaboration is said to be with THANH, a Vietnamese singer-songwriter. They collaborated for Danger (Mo-Blue-Mix).

BTS member and leader RM aka Kim Namjoon collaborated with Warren G, an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and DJ for P.D. D.

RM also collaborated with Mandy Ventrice, an American recording artist, songwriter and vocal producer for Fantastic. This marked BTS's first collaboration with a female artist. The song was featured in the original soundtrack of the Korean version of Fantastic Four.

RM next worked with Wale, an American rapper in 2017 with Change. Interestingly, it was social media that brought these two artists together.

BTS next collaborated with Steve Aoki for Mic Drop. They also worked together on The Truth Untold and Waste It on Me.

RM also worked with Fall Out Boy for Champion's remix.

The Bangtan boys worked with Nicky Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter for their popular track Idol.

BTS' RM worked with HONNE on Seoul and Crying Over You alongside BEKA.

BTS collaborated with Halsey for Boy With Luv, a peppy track that's a huge hit amongst ARMY. Halsey is also BTS' celebrity friend. BTS member Suga also dropped a solo track called Suga's Interlude in collaboration with Halsey.

For their studio album, BTS World: Original Soundtrack, the septet collaborated with Charlie XCX for Dream Glow, with Zara Larsson for A Brand New Day and with Juice WRLD for All Night.

BTS collaborated with Lil Nas X for their grammy performance on Old Town Road (Seoul Town Road Remix).

BTS' J-hope released a funky pop track Chicken Noodle Soop in collaboration with Becky G.

With Lauv, for Make It Right, with Ed for Permission To Dance and with Lauv again for Who. Ed penned the lyrics for both along with other songwriters.

BTS worked with SIA for ON, the septet's single from their studio album Map of The Soul: 7.

BTS' Suga who also goes by the name of Agust D worked with Max for Burn It for the Korean rapper's mixtape. Suga again worked with Max for Blueberry Eyes.

BTS rejuvenated Savage love with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo. The Laxed - Siren Beat remix is quite popular.

The boys recently collaborated with Grammy-winner Meghan Thee Stallion for Butter's remix.

BTS' latest collaboration was with Coldplay, a British boyband for My Universe.

RM worked on Rush with Krizz Kaliko. Rush belongs to his mixtape that came out in 2015.

BTS worked with The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart for Best Of Me.

Which is your absolute favourite ARMY?