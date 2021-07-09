BTS members REVEAL when they last shed tears, but it's Suga's response that'll leave you in SPLITS

BTS is one of the most popular bands and fans are eager to know details In a recent interview with Amazon Music, BTS members were asked about the last few times when they had cried. Their answers actually reflect their personalities. The first one to answer was Suga and his reply was plain hilarious. He said, “I cried two hours ago when I yawned.” He doesn’t just cry for serious reasons. “Is crying a big deal? Tears can come out just like that,” he said. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS and Ed Sheeran's Permission To Dance out, Madonna comes out in support of Britney Spears amid conservatorship and more

RM revealed that he cried when BTS' tours and concerts were cancelled because of the pandemic. He said that he couldn't help but let out his pent-up anger and frustration by crying. "For me, I remember that because of COVID-19, I was so angry by myself at home that our tour plans and concerts were getting cancelled left and right, and I cried uncontrollably out of frustration. Maybe last August or July? It was a very emotional time for me," RM said.

Jim revealed that that the last time he cried was because of a sad animation that he watched a few months ago. "For me, it was five months ago while watching that one animation. I can't remember the title, but yes, I cried while watching an animation because it was sad," Jim said.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Butter has been creating new records. It has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. The song became the most streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents. It is also the second BTS song after Dynamite to be performed entirely in English, which vastly improves its prospects at radio.