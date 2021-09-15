RM is one of the fittest BTS members. It seems he puts in a lot of effort on his body. His fit body is an inspiration to many. Here’s a look at 8 of his most impressive muscular and toned looks. Also Read - K-pop band BTS announces its virtual concert of 2021 'Permission To Dance on Stage' and ARMY is jumping out of joy

He looked quite charming as he wore a suit recently. He had a meeting with South Korea's president, Moon Jae In.

buffed, broad shouldered kim namjoon in a suit and with short black hair--- i'm passing out pic.twitter.com/lS4wdZugeE — fio ⁷ (@flower_koo) September 14, 2021

It seems his body is expanding and we are not complaining.

Look how strong his arms look.



This was when BTS hung out with Coldplay’s .

This was during South Korea’s inaugural Youth Day ceremony.

Arms don’t lie.

A gym selfie to flaunt that body.

This was while filming Run BTS.

In RM’s first live broadcast of 2021, he spoke about his workout routine, physical changes, and the results ARMYs can expect to see in the future. He said that he had been working out four to five times a week for six months. He also emphasized the importance of Pilates and pull-ups.