Bangtan Sonyeodan aka BTS boys, individually, are the most adorable goofballs. They may make your heart flutter while flaunting their hot moves and killer attitude on stage with their performances, but it is their cuteness and humour streaks that makes ARMY's hearts gush. Be it the god of destruction RM (Kim Namjoon), king of dad jokes Jin (Kim Seokjin), adorable yet savage cat Suga (Min Yoongi), cheerful yet confused J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), baby Mochi Jimin (Park Jimin), goofball with a boxy smile V (Kim Taehyung), or bunny Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), their statements or antics leaves ARMY in the fits of laughter. And once Jimin said something that made not just the army but also the members of BTS laugh out loud.

During the 2016 BTS FESTA, Jimin had said that he gets fascinated whenever he watches Suga sleep. He had written the same in the letter to Suga. And as soon as Suga read it, the other BTS members burst out laughing. Jimin believed them to be sympathizing. RM went on to ask why he feels it is fascinating whereas Jin who was laughing loudly said that he has no idea what he meant. Jimin went on to explain that Suga can fall asleep anywhere. The members then understood and agreed with his statement. Check out the video of the same here:

When you listen to it first, you'd laugh out loud like Jin too. Talking about the band, BTS recently got felicitated by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in. BTS were elected as the special envoys. There were given the certificates of the same and also given the Republic of Korea diplomatic passport along with a fountain pen each. The boys are all set to represent South Korea at the UN Assembly that will be held next week. BTS are also collaborating with Coldplay for My Universe.