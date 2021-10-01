Since we are officially in October or shall we saw, JimTober now, we thought of doing a poll on BTS' Park Jimin. Today, we will be talking about the solo songs by Baby Mochi. Jimin has a distinctive voice that captivates you right from the moment he hits the first note. Today, we will talk about 4 amazing songs by Jimin, 4 amazing contenders running for the poll. Now, each of the songs has created history and are continuing to make and break records. You may love all of the songs by Jimin but do vote for your absolute favourite solo track of the My Universe singer. But first, let's have a dekko at each of the songs in brief here: Also Read - BTS: ARMY can’t keep calm as Jin flaunts his muscles

Filter

Park Jimin's one of most loved hits is Filter. The Latin pop-Esque song shows a different side of Jimin. Filter is a part of BTS' seventh studio album, Map of the Soul: 7. It was released in February 2020. As of mid-September, Filter had surpassed 199 million streams on Spotify already. In 2020, Filter was one of the most streamed songs by a Korean artist. And it continues to achieve more heights. Check out the song below:

Lie

Jimin's Lie is another hit track that got a lot of love. It surpassed about 148 million streams earlier in September. Lie belongs to BTS' fourth studio album, Wings. The concept of the song is all about facing one's fears. It talks about not giving up but rather fighting back. Listen to Jimin's Lie here:

Intro: Serendipity

Serendipity is a soothing number by Jimin from BTS' fifth EP, Love Yourself: Her. The melodious R&B number flows smoothly and holds you in a trance till the end. For this song, leader RM revealed that Jimin studied various vocal styles. He wanted it to be the best for ARMY and we gotta say, the final result is just AMAZING. The song has crossed 95 million streams by mid-September and continues to grow. Close your eyes and listen to Serendipity here:

Promise

This is the only and the first song by Park Jimin outside BTS' discography. A total solo with a heartening message. In Promise, Jimin tells ARMY that he cares about them. He tries to uplift their spirits and his own too. Jimin has always been the comforting kind. Listen to Promise here:

Now, it may be difficult, but vote for your absolute favourite here: