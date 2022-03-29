BTS member Jungkook has tested COVID positive. Now, an old video of the singer is going viral in which he’s calling himself ‘super antibody’. He had said, "I think I am the Super Antibody…There are some people who don’t get the disease…I think I am the super antibody considering that I haven’t been confirmed yet.” Have a look at it below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS star Jungkook tests COVID-19 positive, Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap incident at Oscars 2022 and more

Super antibody will get through this all ? get well soon Jungkook we love you so much ?pic.twitter.com/cEBUBdGFGB — Daily Dilf Jungkook (@DlLFJJK) March 29, 2022

Big Hit Music had earlier informed about Jungkook testing COVID positive in statement. It read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."

The statement further read, "After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)."

The agency also wrote, “Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine. Jung Kook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," the agency said.

It further read, “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."