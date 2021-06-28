BTS releases first concept photos in preparation of Butter's CD single release

BTS' second English single after Dynamite, Butter, was a raging hit the world over, and people still can't get enough of it even after a couple of months. And that euphoria was Butter is only going to be fanned further as the K-Pop band gears up for the CD single release of the song post it online release. What's more, BTS will also be releasing a new trach next month, and though nothing is known about it at the moment, sources close to the group have hinted that the number may be titled Permission to Dance. Anyway, BTS has released a few concept photos in preparation of Butter's CD single release. Check them out below: Also Read - BTS: Shape of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran calls the septet 'super cool'; confirms their second collaboration – deets inside

The first concept photos of BTS' CD single release of Butter are full of colour as is the norm in most of the band's pics coinciding with their songs, but these ones also scream pop-punk fashion blended with old-school, Y2K era styling albeit with a contemporary twist. RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all look uber-cool, ultra-trendy and unbelievably hip in the pics, and we're sure they'll be sending ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over address themselves as) into a tizzy with their pictures. Take a look at the first concept photos of Butter's CD single release right here...

So, how did you like the first concept photos of the CD single of BTS' Butter? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .