BTS: RM chooses red for J-Hope as he picks colours that best represent each of the band members – deets inside

There are new things we learn about BTS every now and then. RM has now chosen colours that best suit the band members. In Snack Time, a new video for the BTS Japan Official Fanclub, RM answered a list of fun questions for ARMY. He was asked to describe BTS’s members as colours, and he started with himself. Many pepole associate certain qualities with the colours and maybe that is what he kept in mind while choosing them. Also Read - BTS: Jimin once complained about V's bad breath and the Gucci Boy had the FUNNIEST reaction to it – watch video

RM chose deep indigo or navy blue for himself. Maybe he chose this as he is a nature lover and the colour of the sky is blue. Also Read - BTS's V performing belly dance in Dubai is a sight to behold for all ARMY – watch video

For Jin, RM chose light pink, which is one of Jin’s favourite colors. It is associated with love and femininity. Also Read - Did you know? With Permission to Dance, BTS now shares this Billboard record along with Drake

RM chose dark gray as Suga‘s color. In nature, gray is the color of steel, stone, and ash.

For J-Hope, RM picked red and it is for a reason. Read is associated with love, passion, good luck, and happiness. All these qualities can be used for J-Hope as well.

RM picked light yellow for Jimin. The colour signifies sunshine and happiness.

For V, RM chose green as it is associated with vitality, healing, and creativity.

Finally for Jungkook, RM chose black. RM is mostly seen in black clothes. So maybe it’s his favourite colour as well.

With which colours would you associate BTS members with? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.