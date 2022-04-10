BTS boys have fans across the globe. They want to know things not just about their music but also about their songs. Now, BTS leader RM had an interaction with fans after the Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert. He spoke about marriage and having children. As shared by @BTStranslation_, he said, “I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much.. when I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that that idea.” He was talking about not being a good child to his mom when he was a child. Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - 7 times Nikki Tamboli flaunted her hot bod without any inhibitions [VIEW PICS]

? how many kids I'd like to have? I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much.. when I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that that idea — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) April 9, 2022

Now, fans are reacting on his response. A user wrote, "His mom will probably have a talk with him. He tend to overthink a lot and doubt himself too much. Our dear leader still has to accept that." Another comment read, "It's maturity. He's acknowledging that he gave his mom a hard time. He's holding himself accountable. Let's not take that away from him." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

It's maturity. He's acknowledging that he gave his mom a hard time. He's holding himself accountable. Let's not take that away from him. — JungKook's Second Wife (@Jungkook2ndWife) April 9, 2022

His mom will probably have a talk with him. He tend to overthink a lot and doubt himself too much. Our dear leader still has to accept that perfection is something to walk toward too, but not a goal to achieved. — ? Ava⁷, hérault de la joie. ? (@Avarras) April 9, 2022

We are litreally alike in this topic ? https://t.co/MROIsq8DqN — 마나 ⁷ JIMIN OST ?? (@hyyhMana) April 10, 2022

let’s get married ?‍? i don’t want kids either https://t.co/SN9Y9uwgKK — jacky⁷ is seeing bts (@triviamorj00n) April 9, 2022

So, what's your take on him not wanting to have kids? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.