BTS: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V TRANSFORMED into Disney characters; pictures go viral

Well, ARMY is going crazy over the new trend wherein the fun algorithm is modifying facial features into Disney avatar. Recently, BTS fans have turned their idol from BTS into cute-looking Disney avatars and we cannot take our eyes off them. Also Read - Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Disney's latest plays likes a poor step-cousin of How to Train Your Dragon and Indiana Jones

Jin, Jimin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and J-Hope look adorable in this Disney version. But do you know who rocked the look like a prince? Jin slayed this trend and looked flawless as ever. His fans believe that Jin is ideal for a Disney character and even named the version ‘Disney face on Marvel’s body. His fans have also described him as 'Jin a real-life Prince Charming' and are bowled over his charming nature. Also Read - Raya and the Last Dragon: Feast your eyes on the GORGEOUS pics from the upcoming Disney animated fairytale

Take a look at their Disney versions: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan asks Disney to make an Indian princess because there isn't any

when will disney create a prince based off of Seokjin? pic.twitter.com/j5T0LFwTNm — Seokjin’s exposed forehead (@JlNSFOREHEAD) June 11, 2021

disney prince algorithm jin i have real feelings for you pic.twitter.com/dRkNSboXEd — adiba (@780613) June 11, 2021

Which Disney version of BTS member did you like the most? Jin has always managed to gain attention with his good looks. A few days back, Jin's 3D character of the BTS Universe went viral on social media and his fans went gaga over the same. Not just Jin's fans but South Korean famous voice actor Ahn So-Yi complimented the singer's picture and said that he would be an actor if the singer was not into BTS.

Well did you know, Jin is the only member in the BTS with an acting degree? Jin has also given his voice for Zootopia episode 1 of Run BTS. He even lent his voice for film and was heard as one of the hyenas.