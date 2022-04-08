The nominations for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards are out. BTS has been nominated in 7 categories and have beaten their own personal record of nominations they set in 2021. This year, the BTS Boys have been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song (for both Butter and Permission to Dance), Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.) and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) (with Butter). They have also been nominated for Top Rock Song award with My Universe, which was their collaboration with Coldplay. Also Read - TMKOC actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji’s adorable pics with Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Chaudhary’s new-born girl will melt your heart

Fans are reacting on this on social media. A tweet read, "Congratulations to BTS for being nominated for 7 awards at the 2022 #BBMAs: 1. Top Duo/Group 2. Top Song Sales Artist 3. Top Selling Song (Butter) 4. Top Selling Song (PTD) 5. Top Global Excl US Artist 6. Top Global Excl US Song (Butter) 7. Top Rock Song (My Universe)." Another tweet read, "BTS WILL WIN 7/7" Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Congratulations to BTS for being nominated for 7 awards at the 2022 #BBMAs: 1. Top Duo/Group

2. Top Song Sales Artist

3. Top Selling Song (Butter)

4. Top Selling Song (PTD)

5. Top Global Excl US Artist

6. Top Global Excl US Song (Butter)

7. Top Rock Song (My Universe) pic.twitter.com/z1F6jGVR9b — BTS PICS ♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) April 8, 2022

CONGRATS TO OUR BOYS, BUT STILL FCK BBMAS FOR NOT NOMINATING BUTTER FOR TOP HOT 100 SONG, WHEN BUTTER WAS THE LONGEST RUNNING #1 ON HOT 100 FOR THE WHOLE 2021!!! pic.twitter.com/NEcvQGC57y — PTD TODAY!!!⁷ (@queky_) April 8, 2022

IT'S THE 7 AGAIN Listen to #BTS_Butter The Record Breaking Song by #BTS The Global Superstars @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZnvIjSQCu6 — lusiddream ? (@Lusiddream7) April 8, 2022

7 nominations for 7 members. It's always aligned for the most spiritually protected musicians. — ⁷ (@mygbebe) April 8, 2022

The Billboard Music Awards will happen on May 15.