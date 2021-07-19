BTS' Suga reveals about the DREAM the septet had when they made their debut and it's proof of their simplicity and humbleness

Korean band BTS has become very well-known across the globe. They have their fans known as ARMY spread across the globe. Their popularity currently remains unmatched. With songs like Butter, BTS rules the music industry. Butter has been at the top of Billboard chart for more than seven consecutive weeks and it is a big achievement. Recently, they released their song Permission To Dance and as expected, it is ruling the hearts of their fans too. Now, in an interview, the band shared about what it was when they made their debut in 2013. Also Read - BTS' Indian ARMY dedicates Ek Villain song Humdard to RM and his response creates fan frenzy

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Suga revealed what was the septet's dream when they made their debut. He was quoted saying, "When we debuted, our dream was to have our own concert. But thanks to the love and support we received from ARMY, we’re where we are today. So, we want to give back that love through great music and performances. That’s exactly what artistes loved by so many people should do, no matter it being called a role or responsibility." J-Hope spoke about how the band is grateful to the ARMY. He was quoted saying, "Now that I look back at the journey, it was just us delivering music and messages that we wanted to deliver and ARMY listened to them. So, all of this has been possible thanks to ARMY. We’re deeply grateful to them." Also Read - BTS: Butter, Permission To Dance and more songs by the septet that are a must have on your playlist while house-partying!

Well, there is not stopping to BTS. The seven member band has achieved greatest heights of success and they plan to dominate the music industry for years and years to come. Also Read - BTS: Jin's PERFECT Disney Prince material? This American composer cannot wait for his debut

Meanwhile, BTS has a strong fan following in India too. Recently, an Indian BTS fan dedicated the song Hamdard from to BTS and received a reply from RM too. In response, RM wrote, "Heaven is right here." His response has won the band a few more fans too.