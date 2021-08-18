BTS members have a great fan following throughout the world thanks to the wonderful music that they create. Their recent songs Butter and Permission To Dance are doing exceptionally well. Even in India, the ARMY is growing at a rapid speed. They are so popular that fans have created edited versions of them dancing to Bollywood numbers. They are so wonderful that they will make you groove instantly. Here’s a look at a few of them. Also Read - Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 12 times Bollywood stars were caught making ridiculous comments – view pics
Chunari Chunari
While Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen danced wonderfully on the original song, we feel the band members have danced better. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Boycott Radhika Apte trends on Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount?
Dhadak Dhadak
This one is neatly done. The song was from Bunty Aur Babli
and had Abhishek Bachchan
and Rani Mukerji
dancing on it. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount? – deets inside
Dholi Taro
This one syncs perfectly.
Zingaat
BTS made this insanely groovy track groovier.
Kamariya
Hats off to the editor for this one. It’s just fantastic!
Looking at the edits, we won’t be surprised to see BTS members actually being a part of Bollywood song. Who knows, they might even sing one.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.