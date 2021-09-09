BTS: Throwback to when Jungkook flaunted his knowledge about spiders; revealed he had a nightmare about them once - watch video

While songs of K-pop band BTS are pretty famous, fans enjoy the backstage banter that goes on between the boys. On Bangtan Bomb, we get to see many unseen footages of Jungkook, V, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope. In one such video shot during 2020 SBS Gayo Daejeon in Daegu has Jungkook talking about spiders. He noticed a spider web and could not stop talking about the creature. He even spoke about a nightmare he had. Also Read - BTS’ Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most heart-warming way and the leader’s reaction will win all Army’s hearts

Jungkook revealed that he once had a dream in which a spider kept spitting web on him. Somehow he manages to push it away. He said, "I dreamed I was being chased by a spider. The spider kept spitting its web at me, it was a ginormous spider. I was running away, I don't know how I did it but I kept knocking it away." RM then interrupted and said he is very proud of the kids. He wasn't aware of what Jungkook was talking about. "That's right, what he's saying is right. I also had the same though. I've had that thought for a long time. I'm proud, thanks kid. I wanted to tell you that you've worked hard," RM said.

When Jungkook told him that he was talking about his spider dream, RM joked that he is proud of the spider. In the video, one can also hear Jungkook expressing his amusement over how Spiders eat their own webs to produce more. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently kept in the news as he celebrated his 24th birthday (international age) along with his fans known as ARMY over a live session. He sang some famous BTS songs for ARMY and made their day.