BTS to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights – dates and deets inside

This is great news for the ARMY as BTS is all set to appear on 's The Tonight Show for two consecutive nights. They will be appearing on July 13 and 14. According to Variety, they will be making the American TV debut of their new track, Permission to Dance. On 14th, they will perform their new hit song, Butter. Have a look at the teaser below.:

Permission to freak out?! @BTS_twt is returning to #FallonTonight next week! ? Tune in for a 2 day takeover event with performances of #PermissionToDance & #Butter Tues 7/13 & Wed 7/14! ? pic.twitter.com/RBc6OR5OLz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 7, 2021

BTS members were last seen on the show in September 2020. They had performed on many of their popular songs including Dynamite, Black Swan, Idol and more.

BTS' Butter has been creating new records. It has now topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. The song became the most streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents. It is also the second BTS song after Dynamite to be performed entirely in English, which vastly improves its prospects at radio.