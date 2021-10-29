BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are the pride of South Korea indeed. The magnanimous fame they have achieved in just a short span of time is tremendous and an incredible feat in itself. BTS ARMY prides on the septet too which consists of RM (Kim Namjoon, the leader), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). BTS ARMY is very adept at expressing their emotions. They make the Bangtan boys trend on social media every single day. However, right now, BTS ARMY seems to be in despair. A video clip from the last episode of Run BTS is going viral on Twitter as you read this. And ARMY has their speculations running wild over the same. That is where BTS' mandatory military enlistment comes too. Also Read - BTS members have collaborated with total '25' international artists ever since they started: Coldplay, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran and more on the enviable list
The clip features BTS' RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook talking amongst each other as they announce that Run BTS is taking a break. They talk about what they want to do when Run BTS returns. Suga says he wants to do what they did in the first-ever episode of the show. JK wants to go bungee jumping again. RM then goes on to talk about age. He mentions his age as 30. JK would be 27. And that has created mayhem on Twitter. ARMY is worried about the same and is believing that Run BTS will be on a hiatus for two or three years. And some of the ARMYs are even saying that BTS may enlist in the military in the meantime. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS gets nominated for American Music Awards for the 4th time, Gwyneth Paltrow shares she f**cks up parenthood all the time and more
For those not in the know, men in South Korea have to mandatorily enlist in the military for about two years. And for a long time, everyone's wondered about BTS' military enlistment. There were reports stating that the South Korean government had their consent to delay BTS' military. However, this video has now ruffled with BTS ARMY's emotions. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - BTS: Fans revisit J-Hope's throwback pics from 2013, regret 'sleeping on' his handsome school crush looks — view pics
Please remember, this is all a conjecture, ARMY. HYBE or BTS themselves will release a statement about their movement as they do every time.
