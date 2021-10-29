BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are the pride of South Korea indeed. The magnanimous fame they have achieved in just a short span of time is tremendous and an incredible feat in itself. BTS ARMY prides on the septet too which consists of RM (Kim Namjoon, the leader), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). BTS ARMY is very adept at expressing their emotions. They make the Bangtan boys trend on social media every single day. However, right now, BTS ARMY seems to be in despair. A video clip from the last episode of Run BTS is going viral on Twitter as you read this. And ARMY has their speculations running wild over the same. That is where BTS' mandatory military enlistment comes too. Also Read - BTS members have collaborated with total '25' international artists ever since they started: Coldplay, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran and more on the enviable list

The clip features BTS' RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook talking amongst each other as they announce that Run BTS is taking a break. They talk about what they want to do when Run BTS returns. Suga says he wants to do what they did in the first-ever episode of the show. JK wants to go bungee jumping again. RM then goes on to talk about age. He mentions his age as 30. JK would be 27. And that has created mayhem on Twitter. ARMY is worried about the same and is believing that Run BTS will be on a hiatus for two or three years. And some of the ARMYs are even saying that BTS may enlist in the military in the meantime.

For those not in the know, men in South Korea have to mandatorily enlist in the military for about two years. And for a long time, everyone's wondered about BTS' military enlistment. There were reports stating that the South Korean government had their consent to delay BTS' military. However, this video has now ruffled with BTS ARMY's emotions. Check out their reactions here:

people are concluding from this video that there will be 2 yrs break of RUN BTS:

There’s no specific source where that statement came from and there's no confirmation. As far as we know, they’ll took a break.don't believe in any theories until there is an Official announcement. pic.twitter.com/bm2xsd4aF1 — BTS 방탄소년단 (@BTSbangtanOT7_) October 29, 2021

#RUNBTS #Runbts @BTS_twt

Oh my God I'm really going to miss me Run In two years I'll be 25 I'm really going to miss these cubs I can't help but cry a little sad ???????? pic.twitter.com/sCg4Y7StJO — 샤이 마 (@YIgeWHW3DwuDlaG) October 29, 2021

#RunBTS in hiatus for 2 years? They deserve the break! They've worked so hard in the past years to heal us. & It's high time for our 'healers' heal themselves as well. good things come to those who wait. So let's wait for their comeback.. it's gonna be a blast for sure! #BTSARMY — iam acidreflux (@justacidreflux) October 29, 2021

Is the rumor true that RUN BTS will be having a 2 year break because they will be enlisted together?

&&

PTD on stage is a farewell concert as well? Is this true? #BTS #RUNBTS — celesté | providing 1llegal link$ ⚘ (@taeeebear_) October 29, 2021

Having Run BTS withdrawals already!! ??? 2 years without Run BTS? ?How am I supposed to cope??!! ?? #RunBTS — BunnyBear ? (@BunnybabyyBear) October 29, 2021

No Run BTS for 2 years....

What if they enlist in military next year after the LA concert#runbts pic.twitter.com/v7Ghm0a2FS — Sanjana (@Sanjana_11_) October 29, 2021

I will wait until,We run again:)#runbts — loml (@dailybangtan201) October 29, 2021

No way......run bts is taking 2 years break ? ? ??#runbts pic.twitter.com/8ZkwFtRWMy — Anuradha Marbhal⁷ (@AnuradhaMarbhal) October 29, 2021

Y'all Shut the fvck up! I'm not believing Run BTS on 2 years break until we get an official announcement *i can't live without this* @BTS_twt #BTS #BTSARMY #RunBTS pic.twitter.com/UwVvw7GWpO — RM's Expensive Girl⁷ (@yeontanbliss7) October 29, 2021

This is double damage....

Jungkook release his falling cover and make me cry, then reading all those said that RUN BTS will take 2 years break... What am I suppose to do with this combo attack beside crying? #Jungkook_Falling #runbts #bts pic.twitter.com/bned3fgD2b — IsTea⁷ ? (@qistanbts) October 29, 2021

Is it true that #RUNBTS will Vacuum/Break for 2 years? If that's true, I'll just think positive maybe they have a project to work on, maybe shoot a VB But if they have Conscription for next 2 years, I WILL MISS THEM but whatever it is i will still support you??#runbts @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/02mEd2AFMJ — Tina clarita (@Nurtina49730908) October 29, 2021

#runbts no plz I want to cryyy?? I will miss run BTS pic.twitter.com/p3WQczxV2q — Lh_15 (@LayanAlbaba) October 29, 2021

Two weeks without Run BTS already feels like a lot and I miss it terribly ... but two years will feel like an eternity. But I will wait for #runbts to return. I am sure @BTS_twt will keep their promise and this is not the end but only a break. We will wait 보라해 BTS ? pic.twitter.com/0xhIiaFdYg — adri⁷ (@aiponce91) October 29, 2021

Please remember, this is all a conjecture, ARMY. HYBE or BTS themselves will release a statement about their movement as they do every time.