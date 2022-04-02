BTS members - RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are in Las Vegas, enjoying their time in the west. The Bangtan Boys have been sharing moments from their Las Vegas visit on social media, thank Meta for Instagram and BTS for their IG debuts last year. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has shared some videos on Instagram and also on Twitter that are going viral. One of the videos of BTS V features him enjoying and having a gala time in the pub dancing. Taehyung is seen dancing to the tunes of Frank Sinatra's Jazz number Fly Me To the Moon. Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan launches Hindi teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa starrer; shares, 'Looks out of the world'

TaeTae looks super handsome in a crisp white shirt with folded sleeves and trousers. He is dancing alone while the rest of the guests there are dancing with their partners. Nonetheless, he seems to be enjoying every bit of it. He captioned the video, saying, "Shall we dance?" He ends the video with his most charming smile. ARMYs, you would have imagined dancing with Taehyung already, we bet. Watch the super adorable video of Taehyung grooving to Sinatra's song below: Also Read - IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, AbRam, Ananya Panday's reaction goes viral after Shah Rukh Khan's KKR wins a match

Guess what, one of the ARMYs compared V to Jack aka Leonardo DiCaprio from Titanic. And now, we cannot unsee it. ARMY is going crazy over Taehyung's handsomeness and has gushed over the video a gazillion times already. Check out their sweet reactions below:

Kim taehyung is giving the titanic aura, he’s jack ? pic.twitter.com/NCzPIZ1ntD — THV? (@Taehyungimpact) April 2, 2022

I LOVE HIM SO MUCH ?? #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/80AMQvmD2Z — ¢나는 우즈마°® (@aliconicha) April 2, 2022

Titanic jack is back as Kim Taehyung pic.twitter.com/2dCLzNO77F — Jin's⁷ (@lovers_bro_BTS) April 2, 2022

Kim Taehyung ? Jack from Titanic https://t.co/y5qeJND31Q — ꦲꦼꦂꦤꦤ꧀ꦢ (@citaernanda) April 2, 2022

OH MY GOD OMG KIM TAEHYUNG DANCING LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/ZBrapC3RYz — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) April 1, 2022

Shall we dance??

who would dare to reject Kim Taehyung?pic.twitter.com/OX0OOFm4v7 — ✰ (@vnt4e) April 2, 2022

My brother said Leonardo Decarpio reincarnated as Kim Taehyung (?) — marga (ia) ? (@stfuumfs) April 2, 2022

The confidence it takes to dance on the dance floor alone! Kim Taehyung you’re an inspiration!! pic.twitter.com/7xxdudDV2r — nils⁷ | misplaced (@nilasplained) April 2, 2022

I can't anymore!!!! I m dead!!! I don't have any count of how many times I died and the cause of this is that person in the vedio...#Kim_taehyung? https://t.co/vFr4zR3H7g — VSaminata.95 (@vsaminata) April 2, 2022

kim taehyung wants us all dead pic.twitter.com/Bqjwghp7cv — juria (@jkive__) April 2, 2022

Kim Taehyung what a FINE man you are!! ♥︎♥︎ pic.twitter.com/HG42T4VCRr — Jungkook's wife ♡ (@MrsJeonggukie) April 2, 2022

OH MH KIM TAEHYUNG IM MADLY IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/Euo26TKslw — ari^ (@dionchim) April 2, 2022

Taking to the official Twitter handle of BTS, V aka Kim Taehyung shared a video of himself playing golf. We all know that V enjoys and loves golf a lot. He went to Top Golf. He captioned the tweet saying, "looking for a @McIlroyRory who will take golf genius Kim Taehyung." Check out the tweet below:

V also changed the layout of BTS' official Twitter handle. He replaced the pictures with his pictures of playing golf. He changed the username to "golf prodigy kim taehyung," and in the bio, he added, "no no kim taehyung." BTS V is such an adorable goofball!