BTSBTS' Permission to Dance on stage in Las Vegas concert ended a couple of hours ago. The boys had a blast with the ARMYs and there were a lot of goofy moments as well. Bantannies performed at the Allegiant Stadium with their hearts and soul and ARMYs showered them with all their love in every way. Clips and pictures from the PTD on stage in Las Vegas' soundcheck and the concert are going viral and it's not going to end anytime soon. One such UNSEEN clip of Taehyung aka BTS V is going viral and ARMYs are losing hearts over his sweetness all over again. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Mandana Karimi's revelation about dating an ace filmmaker; shares, 'Hope people don't judge her'

It so happened that one of the girl ARMYs didn't have an ARMY BOMB and BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had been asking the ARMYs to perform the ARMY wave. Seeing one of the ARMYs without an ARMY Bomb, V gave her the one he had. The ARMY was overwhelmed and fell on the chair after getting the ARMY bomb from Taetae himself. V later came back and asked the ARMY to not tell the staff that he gave her the ARMY Bomb. He put a finger on his lips, gesturing the same. Check out the video below: Also Read - Imlie: Aryan's loverboy avatar, Imlie's new swag, the duo's goofiness and more that fans are looking forward to in the upcoming episode

taehyung gave an army bomb to the girl behind me bc she didn’t have one during the army bomb wave ?? and then came back to tell her to not tell the staff ?? pic.twitter.com/yl4BjPvrQi — diane⁷ ? (@fanfanmunnie) April 10, 2022

Awww! Aren't you the sweetest, V? Last month when the Bangtan Boys had conducted a concert in Seoul, the weather was cold and it was expected to rain. Back then Taehyung had asked ARMYs to wear warm clothes or get them even if it was not cold. He also asked them to get provisions for the rain forecast. Taehyung is always caring towards ARMYs and this side of the Christmas Tree singer is loved by one and all. ARMYs showered V will love after seeing this video as well. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra turns Sunday into Funday with her girl gang, doggos and super-hot co-ord shorts – view pics

Also bless that army’s soul for letting me hold the army bomb that tae gave her LOOOOL ???? pic.twitter.com/kKNClRuSCm — diane⁷ ? (@fanfanmunnie) April 10, 2022

WHY IS HE THE SWEETEST PERSON EVER — mae⁷ •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@jimincosmics) April 10, 2022

WOOOW what a blessing — ?? WOW ?? (@ahgaseri_stan) April 11, 2022

the way she had to sit down… same — ken⁷ is seeing bts (@jinnieday) April 11, 2022

He's so sweet ? — kush⁷tae (@loveteddytiger) April 11, 2022

Aaaaahhhh he's so precious ????? — Jilie⁷ (@ThvJilie) April 11, 2022

he’s sooo good I love this — ✰ ???? ⁷ ✰ ??ℎ??? (@loveonhope) April 11, 2022

I love him so much ????? — ?? ⁷ || JOON SAID FOCUS ON BTS (@jdiorseok) April 11, 2022

BTS has two more days of concerts on 15th and 16th April. As per IST, the concert will go live on the 16th and 17th morning due to the time difference.