BTS: V finds unique ways of tracking his phone on the sets – watch video

Recently a new Bangtan Bomb was dropped on Tuesday featuring BTS members Jimin and V. The singers were sitting near the director's seat and found an abandoned set microphone. According to reports, both Jimin and V were filming for their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

Jimin and V's latest new video has gone viral and is all over social media. In the viral video, V doubled up as an announcer and asked the crew members holding his phone to make their way to the director's seat. Suddenly, even Jimin took the mic and started imitating the announcers. He poked fun at them and soon started singing few lines from Dynamite.

Watch the video

BTS broke several records with their English track Dynamite. Moreover, the band members even bagged their first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite.

BTS is all set to release their second English song named Butter. BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting for the song to get released. The BTS members have been sharing pictures, videos, and clips of the songs and their fans cannot stay relaxed now. On Sunday, the BTS members shared the first group concept photo. In the snap, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook donned suits with different and unique hairstyles. Butter song is slated to release on May 21.