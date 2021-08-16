BTS: V once got lost in Sweden leaving all the band members worried! Here's what he did next

BTS members have been together since many years and there are many stories about them. This one is about the time when they were in Sweden. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had travelled through Norway, Sweden and Finland in 2016 over the course of 10 days. This was for their travel reality show, Bon Voyage. It proved to be rather adventurous. Members such as RM, Jimin and J-Hope lost things like passport, bags and tickets, respectively. On the other hand, V ended up losing himself. Also Read - Blackpink's Jennie and K-Pop star G-Dragon back to being a 'couple'? Reports in Korean media suggest so

It so happened that the singer landed in Sweden a couple of days after the members reached the destination. So he had to travel from the airport to their hotel by himself. He was asked to board a bus and head to the given location but he ended up taking the wrong bus. The bus took him to the countryside. His fellow members were obviously very tensed. But V wasn't really worried and kept his calm. He was seven taking pictures and strolling through empty pathways. Eventually, the crew located his destination and sent for a car. He then reunited with the group.

Besides their European trip, the members travelled to Hawaii, Malta, and New Zealand for Bon Voyage. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on hold.

Meanwhile, BTS recently got five nominations in the MTV VMAs for songs of the tear including Dynamite, Best Pop- Butter, Best Kpop-Butter in the fan-voting categories, and for Best editing-Butter, Best Choreography-Butter in the non-voting categories.