BTS members share a very close bond with the ARMY and share a lot of things with them. In a recent live broadcast with the ARMY, he was asked about his "TMI" of the day. Jimin confessed that he had missed an important step in his hair care routine. He didn't apply the conditioner. "I just shampooed my hair and didn't use any treatment," he revealed.

He added that he got up late, only washed his hair with shampoo and ran out. He also said that his hair is so damaged that he can't even run his fingers through it while shampooing. According to reports, the singer has been growing his hair long. We might also see him trying a new colour when his hair is long enough.

Jimin is one popular and rich celeb. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer's net worth is $20 million. He is also the only K-pop idol who has topped the individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row. If reports are to be believed, Jimin also has shares in Hybe.

The singer along with RM bought a flat at Nine One Hannam, South Korea. According to reports, the flat costs around $5.3 million reportedly. He is also a proud member of another flat, which is apparently worth $3.9 million.

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, he said that he’s still young, and because he is making a lot of money at a young age, he ends up wondering what money and success ultimately mean. “Because I’m young, I hear a lot of people talk, and some people can be jealous or envious. But there’s a lot of people I have to repay and a lot of relationships I need to hang onto. I thought I could take care of all these problems, but looking back, that wasn’t the case,” the singer had said.