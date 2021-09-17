BTS members share a close bond and have each other’s back. There was a time when singer Jimin broke down and felt that this voice was failing him. This was during 2017. The band was in Sao Paolo, Brazil as part of their Wings Tour. The fourth episode of Burn The Stage documentary showed the members rehearsing. They were giving each other feedback as well. While the members found Jimin’s performance good, the singer wasn't fully convinced. “My voice is failing me,” he said. Also Read - BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Song Joong-Ki aka Vincenzo's fan edits should get Netflix planning a perfect ‘casting coup’ for ARMY and K-drama fans – view pics

In an interview after the rehearsal, Jimin said, "I felt so bad, so bad. If I start getting pessimistic, I just can't stop these bad thoughts. I'm losing confidence and I get too worried when I feel down. I get oversensitive about this."

Suga said that he felt bad for Jimin. "I feel bad for Jimin, I always do. When he first joined us, he couldn't sing, so he'd cry after the TV shows. I think it frustrated him," he revealed. Have a look at the video below:

Jungkook added, “Jimin worked really hard ever since he was a trainee. The one that worked the hardest among all the trainees. If you listen to him singing now, it changed a lot compared to before. I think he's done a great job. He asks me a lot of questions about the vocal part. But the way he sings is very different from my way of singing. I wish he could take advantage of his voice and sing better with his voice. He feels bad after every performance. He says he doesn't know how to use his vocal cords and I feel bad for him like that. He's not in a situation where he can get vocal lessons,” Jungkook stated.

Well, Jimin has improved a lot since those days. He is now even the project manager for their album BE.