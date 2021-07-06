BTS: When RM spoke about his past ‘love life’ and the ideal qualities he looks for in a girl

BTS members generally don’t talk about their personal lives. But there have been a few instances in which they have spoken about it. RM spoke about his ideal type in a past interaction. Also Read - Exciting news for BTS ARMY! HYBE to launch special edition credit cards featuring your favourite Bangtan boys

He said that his ideal type is someone who is both smart and feminine. He also shared that he would like it if she had a sexy and nice voice. He desired his girlfriend to look good in casual clothes. He also said that in terms of height, RM would prefer being taller. He would also prefer it if she didn't smoke or go clubbing often.

In an episode of tvN's Problematic Men, RM revealed that he did have a girlfriend in high school. He also said that that his girlfriend had a lot of male friends. While RM doesn't view this as a problem now, he was bothered by it in the past. RM also felt that she did a lot of things that were "unacceptable as a girlfriend." He said that they used to argue a lot and it was one of the reasons they broke up.

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently enjoying the success of their latest single, Butter which recently topped the Billboards Hot 100 for the fifth consecutive week. It is surely in the race to become their most-watched song ever. BTS is also going to play Butter at UEFA Euro 2021 final. They have managed to beat 's 'Kill My Mind', Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy', and Usher's 'Yeah'. They will be taking over the stadium through #VivoStadiumDJ.