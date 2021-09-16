BTS members share a great bond with their fans. Fans love them unconditionally and support them wholeheartedly. However, there was a time when Suga’s fan threatened to sue him. It happened way back in 2014. It was almost a year after they had debuted as a K-pop group. During the meet in South Korea, the fangirl screamed that she would sue Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi. She accused him of being a ‘dangerous man’ and of converting her into a ‘die-hard fangirl’. Also Read - BTS - Coldplay's My Universe: When J-Hope experienced 'tingly happiness' and sense of 'gratitude' after watching the rock band's concert

She screamed, “Min Yoongi, you're a dangerous man! You dangerous man who makes me have such a hard time... You should be responsible for this. I will sue you, Min Yoongi.” Before Suga could react, ended up laughing. Well, isn’t that really cute? Have a look at the video below: Also Read - BTS members' diplomatic passports by South Korea’s president Moon Jae In comes with unbelievable benefits - check out now

Meanwhile, BTS is all set for its first virtual concert of the year 2021. Bighit Entertainment recently made the announcement on Weverse. Named 'Permission To Dance on Stage', is set to take place on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. It has left ARMY excited as it will be after almost a year that they will be able to witness a concert by BTS. Also Read - BTS' Jin does it again; beats the likes of Blackpink's Jennie, Astro's Eun-woo and Exo's Suho to top the visual charts of Forbes Korea

Their recent songs Butter and Permission to Dance have been doing really well. Now, fans are waiting for My Universe, their collab song with Coldplay’s . BTS had hinted at a possible collab with the British band when they covered their song Fix You. It became official on September 13. The song will be out on September 24.