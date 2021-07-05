BTS: When V had to choose the body part he was most confident of – know what he answered

V aka Kim Tae-hyung is one of the most important members of BTS. The singer is also known for his good looks. The singer was once asked to draw the physical part of himself that had the most confidence in. Answering in the best possible way, he wrote that he loved each and every part of himself. Also Read - BTS REVEAL the reason of why they don’t want to see ARMY in the initial post-pandemic concerts and it will make you emotional

The English translation of his reply read, "Well, it's all of them for me. My eyes are long and big but without double eyelids. My nose is tall and sharp. My lips are red like cherries. My eyelashes are long. My teeth are straight and pretty." Have a look at it below:

While he seems super-confident about his body now, it wasn't always the case. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, BTS member Jimin confessed about being on the edge. When asked about what he learnt in the past year, he said that they (BTS) have been telling people to really love themselves and telling them to be stronger. This year, he began to tell himself the same things. He added, "I also realized there were times when I was being too on the edge with people around me. And I thought that I should go back to the way I was, to realign my gears, so to speak, so that I can become again the person that I used to be when it comes to how I treat people around me and how I treat myself." He added that he sees people reacting positively to even small positive changes.

There was also a time when he was too hard on himself. He revealed, “When I debuted, I had the shortest period of training. And I feel that I wasn’t fully ready and confident when we debuted. I still have my shortcomings. I’m always moved by the fans who dedicate themselves — their time, their emotions, everything about themselves — to appreciating what I do and loving what I do.”

Well, isn’t it super-cool and inspiring to see these changes in V?