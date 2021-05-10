Butter: BTS members look sharp and dapper in the first concept poster of their eagerly anticipated second English song

Dynamite certainly lived up to its name as BTS' first English single created history, topping the charts everywhere and bagging a bountiful of awards while at it. Now, the most famous K-Pop band in the world is gearing up for the release of their second English single, Butter, which has been generating massive buzz ever since it was announced, Everything about the song is driving ARMY (what BTS fans across the globe call themselves) from its teaser to the few snippets that have been released to any interesting piece of information that streams in. Well, if you're among those who can't contain their excitement for Butter, then boy, have we got some amazing news for you as the eagerly awaited BTS single is out. Also Read - Throwback to when BTS' Jimin, V and Jungkook CRASHED fellow K-Pop band TXT's live session – watch video

The concept teaser poster of Butter sees BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V looking extra sharp and impeccably dapper, dressed in either white, grey or orange slick suits. Jin and Suga sport their natural dark hair while RM and J-Hope turned the clock back to flaunt pink and blonde hairdos. On the other hand, Jimin has got a rainbow look for the Butter song whereas V has taken a trendy undercut albeit with his natural hair colour. Finally, Jungkook sport a stylish ponytail with purple coloured hair.

BigHit Umbrella, the company that launched BTS and manages them to this day shared the first concept poster of BTS' Butter on their official Twitter handle. Check it out below:

So, if you're a BTS fan worth her/his salt, then how excited are you for the Butter song and what do you think it'll be about, plus what theme and direction of music the K-Pop band may have opted for this time? Tweet your thought about all this @bollywood_life and let us know.