Bollywood actress will soon be gracing the as a jury member this year. The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival will take place from 17 to 28 May 2022. The Pathan actress recently shared the official announcement poster on her social media which had other jury members from across the world. On Friday, Amul paid a buttery tribute to the actress after she was announced as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

In the picture, Amul used a caricature of Deepika who looked beautiful in a gown. The post was captioned, "every jury loves it". The picture had 'Deepicannes' written on it. The actress took to her Instagram story and reposted the topical with a smiling sticker.

The Cannes Festival 2022 will have Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, , Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier on the jury panel.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Pathan along with and . She also has Fighter with , The Intern with and a yet-to-titled science fiction film with in her kitty.