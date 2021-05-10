Can't wait for Vin Diesel and John Cena's Fast & Furious 9? Here's a sneak peek into all the stunts, action and 'car-nage' – watch video

Teasing fans further, the makers of Fast & Furious 9 have released 'car-nage', a video dedicated to cars, racing and flying. The video also includes some of the BTS scenes, giving the fans a sneak-peek into the making of the sequences.