Did Jennifer Lopez just hint at a collaboration with BTS with her latest social media post? Fans believe so

K-pop band BTS is currently ruling the world with its music. The fans of seven boys are spread across the globe and are sending love to them from all corners. Any little detail about the septet gets all the fans excited. So when someone like is talking about BTS, fans are bound to get excited. As JLo and BTS started following each other on social media, fans could not stop rooting and requesting for a collaboration. Guess, that is indeed happening. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Suga SLAMS 'pushy' labels, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's vacay ends and more

Jennifer's latest Instagram activity has got all the fans excited. On her Insta stories, JLo reposted a TikTok video from music producer Carneyval. The video is a mashup of Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro‘s song Cambia el Paso and BTS’s latest release Permission to Dance. On Twitter, she also reposted choreographer Sienna Lalau's video of dancing to this mashup. She captioned it as, "This mashup tho! Yesss @sienna_lalau! @bts_bighit @carneyval #CambiaElPaso #PermissionToDance." With so much of Jennifer Lopez and BTS activity, fans believe that there is a collaboration between the two on the way. Check out the few tweets below: Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: BTS' Jin to become an uncle, Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance, Dwayne Johnson to not be a part of Fast & Furious and more

Pls tell me this is a hint ??? pic.twitter.com/zNjaRuUojE — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ ?? (@BTS21_2019) August 3, 2021

first, they followed each other on twttr and now this ?is this the hint for a new collab ???pic.twitter.com/hxuc3hDd95 — ᴮᴱMiss Right⁷ (@BTS_JEYKEYYY) August 3, 2021

Wait, do you mean that we will see ( JLO X BTS ) soon with a new song ?? ?!?!??!!!! pic.twitter.com/hbxwSuezO8 — ♉︎ | ᴅʜᴀɪ ᴊʟᴏᴠᴇʀ ✨ (@jlover017) August 3, 2021

NOW DON'T BE SHY TELL US MORE ABOUT THE COLLAB ? — kuku⁷? (@jjkbless) August 3, 2021

We'll be more than excited if indeed there is any collaboration happening between the septet and the Hustlers star. Currently, JLo is making it to the headlines because of her rekindled love affair with . They have been going all out in terms of PDA and flaunting their love for each other without being any secretive. BTS is in the news as they are making records after records with their music. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker and more: Hottest vacation pictures of Hollywood stars that will leave you sweating