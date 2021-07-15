Did Priyanka Chopra snub Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon for friend Meghan Markle? Here's what netizens are saying

along with a few friends attended the Wimbledon women’s finals. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and also attended the finals. However, a video of Priyanka Chopra not clapping during their arrival has gone viral on social media. Prince William and Kate Middleton were seated just one row away from Priyanka Chopra and as they arrived, she got busy adjusting her scarf and talking to the friends whilst the stadium erupted in loud cheer. Also Read - Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton's alleged tiff was out in the public before the explosive Oprah interview — read details

A lot of netizens feel that Priyanka did so for her friend Meghan Markle who is married to . Priyanka and Meghan are said to be good friends and the desi girl even attended their royal wedding. It was not very long ago that Meghan opened up about facing racism at the hands of the Royal family. It was in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke about their decision to step away from the royal family.

Talking about the alleged snubbing, a netizen wrote, "it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me." Another one wrote, "The shade. The push back. The revenge. I love it." Check out a few tweets below:

The shade. The push back. The revenge. I love it ???⏪ https://t.co/8PD4kl9z7r — IG Bus Acc @pine_arts_gallery (@TooHonestForTh1) July 13, 2021

They colonized her country why would she clap for him https://t.co/xGucKoLnuA — chay ? (@glazedprada) July 13, 2021

it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me pic.twitter.com/ZFDvw11F11 — ruru ?Free Britney (@selg_simp) July 13, 2021

and also seems like Priyanka is having her own scarf moment the way Prince William had as he was trying to ignore Meghan. Well it all went down bad as it should lmao pic.twitter.com/FAENsvlewp — ruru ?Free Britney (@selg_simp) July 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has always been supportive of Meghan Markle. Earlier, the actress had slammed the media for criticising Meghan a lot. To Sunday Times, Priyanka had said, "Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did.