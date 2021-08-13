Ed Sheeran doesn’t want his daughter to be a singer – know why

While there are many artists and professionals who want their children to follow their career paths, singer seems to be an exception. The singer is reluctant that his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran follows in her father's footsteps and become a musician because he worries any songs she released would always be compared to his back tracks. The Shape of You maker and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed their first child Lyra Antarctica in August last year. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon REVEALS he is envious of Jin, shares what he will wish upon a falling star while chatting with ARMY

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast, Sheeran said: "I think it's from being in the music industry - I'm like, 'I would not wish this on my child.' I would hate for her to be known as my daughter rather than just Lyra, I want her to have own identity."

Lyra's mother Cherry is a hockey player and Ed feels their daughter is destined to be sporty like her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I think Lyra will be more sport I think," he said.

Did you know that the singer previously shared that he considered retiring from music following the birth of his daughter in order to be a great father? However, after putting a lot of "time and effort" into the early days of fatherhood, he felt his urge to write songs return.

The singer co-wrote the recently released BTS song, Permission To Dance. It’s been doing really well and breaking many records.

