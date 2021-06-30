Ed Sheeran ‘spoils’ BTS’ new song by revealing all about it! Read deets

This might be good news or bad news for the ARMY. As you might be aware, a new collaboration between and BTS is one the cards. Sheeran seemingly spoiled the name of the song on his Instagram story. It seems he spoke about it too early. Also Read - BTS: British influencer gets heavily criticised by netizens after undergoing 18 surgeries to look like Jimin

To promote his new single Bad Habits, Sheeran appeared on Most Requested Live on June 26. While appearing on Most Requested Live, Sheeran shared that he recently wrote a song for an upcoming BTS album. He stated, "BTS. I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well."

Soon after his appearance, Big Hit Music confirmed the rumor to Newsen but refused to confirm the details. "It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS's new song. We cannot confirm the details."

On his Instagram story on June 28, Sheeran apparently revealed the song’s title. When he was asked about his favourite BTS song, he said, “I’d say my favorite BTS song is their new song, Permission to Dance.” Permission to Dance has not been confirmed by Big Hit Music. There is a high chance that it is their unannounced single on the Butter CD.

While announcing the Butter CD, Big Hit Music wrote, “In celebration of ARMY’s birthday, BTS’s ‘Butter’ CD single will be released on Friday, July 9, available for pre-order from Tuesday, June 15.

In addition to the digital single ‘Butter’ that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy. We look forward to the love and support from all fans.”

This will be Sheeran’s second collaboration with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook after he co-wrote the song ‘Make It Right’ which was released on BTS’ EP Map of the Soul: Persona in 2019.