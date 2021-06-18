Fast & Furious: OMG! Michelle Rodriguez reveals how Vin Diesel kept it a SECRET that her character was returning from the dead in Fast 5

Fans were in for a pleasant surprise in the post-credit scene of Fast 5 when they saw Special Agent Fuentes (Eva Mendes), who was last seen in 2 Fast 2 Furious, handling a file to Special Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). While it consisted of a somewhat blurry photo, it was pretty clear who everyone was looking at, Michelle Rodriguez aka Letty