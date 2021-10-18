A new episode of Bangtan Bomb has been released on Youtube and it's so much fun to watch the septet. The latest Bangtan Bomb features the behind the scenes of the global K-pop superstars when they were shooting for the MTV unplugged performances. Remember the amazing performances put forth by RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) for y'all ARMY? For the uninitiated, BTS performed on 5 songs, Telepathy, Blue & Grey, Fix You, Life Goes On and Dynamite. Also Read - BTS Bomb: When Jimin inhaled helium and turned into a rapper – watch HILARIOUS video

The Bangtan Bomb begins with RM, the leader of BTS, getting amazed by the arcade set. Jin and V try playing the Ultraman game on the arcade. The boys just love arcades it seems. Later we see BTS members warming up their vocals for their first shoot. You'd think it will be a serious business but then it's BTS, we are talking about, they have fun along with work. They turned the warm-up session into a hilarious vocalising session. You'd laugh out loud on seeing them.

Later, we see Jungkook being shy and hiding his face from the camera using his microphone. While shooting for Blue & Grey, the set reminds Jimin of Battlegrounds (game) and he acts like a soldier off camera. Jungkook plays along as well. And guess what their weapons are? Microphones. We see the septet having fun and goofing around on the sets as the video progresses. While seriously shooting for the songs, the BTS members were seen taking suggestions from the team members as well as staff. The boys ended the Unplugged performance with Dynamite, their recent release back then, but before that, Jungkook suddenly began singing Save Me. The rest of the BTS members joined him in it and it was turned into a fun jam session. JK, being the naughtiest, changed the lyrics of the song mid-way surprising the members. It was so much fun to watch the boys in their own element. Check out the video here: