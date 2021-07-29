From spiders, cockroaches to horror movies and more: Here's what BTS members Suga, V, Jungkook and others are most scared of

Korean boy band BTS is world famous. Be it Jungkook or Suga, all the seven members of the band have their individual fan base apart from their fan base as a band known as ARMY. While their songs keep them buzzing all the time, ARMY also loves how the boy band is candid about everything and anything about them. Almost every day, there is new update about them. Once the septet had revealed what they are most scared of and the list is amusing. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS' Jin is all set to become an uncle soon, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra burnt a script after being unable to launch Abhishek Bachchan?

RM, said to be the leader of the band, had revealed that he is scared of spiders while J-Hope had mentioned that he is scared of cockroaches. Jin had revealed that he is scared of ghosts and sometimes he feels like a spirit is next to him when sleeping. Spooky! Talking about spooky, Suga and V both had shared that they are scared of horror movies. Jimin had expressed that he is scared of big rides at amusement parks while Jungkook is scared of explosions. Okay then! Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, BTS is currently ruling the world with their back to back successful songs. After Butter ruling the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it was their recently released song Permission To Dance that became number on the list. They sort of created history by replacing themselves on Billboard Hot 100 chart. The last one to do so was .

Talking about their next song, recently Jungkook had commented on it and stated that the next one too would resonate with their feelings. He was quoted saying, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out."