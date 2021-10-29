In a shocking piece of news today, has been accused of violence by his partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda has accused Zayn of hitting in an incident that occurred last week when she was visiting them. Gigi wasn't at home, it seems. A TMZ report stated that Yoland is very serious with her claims and is also considering filing a police report soon. It is said that Yolanda is not sure about what triggered the alleged assault but she is adamant and firm on her claim that the Dusk Till Dawn singer struck her. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Why BTS wanted to name ARMY as 'Bells', Robert Downey Jr to be a part of The Sympathizer's screen adaptation and more

Zayn has been dating Yolanda's daughter Gigi for a while now and they also have a daughter, Khai, together. Zayn and Gigi are currently co-parenting Khai together. Soon after the alleged assault news broke out, Zayn took to his Twitter handle and denied hitting Yolanda. He revealed that the said incident happened when Gigi was not at home but denied hitting Yolanda as per her claims. He said that he is a very private person and never wanted this to make public for the sake of his little daughter. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been " leaked " to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves. (sic)," his note said.

When TMZ reached out to Zayn, the Tight Rope singer said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."