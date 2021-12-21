is one of the biggest names in the entertainment world. Not only is she ruling hearts in Hollywood, but she is also Bollywood's most loved celebs too. Priyanka may be away from Bollywood for a while now, however, she is making her return with and 's Je Le Zaraa co-starring and . Priyanka, as of now is promoting her upcoming Hollywood Sci-fi movie, The Matrix Resurrections, starring , Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Christina Ricci. Priyanka has been giving out interviews across the globe as a part of Matrix 4 promotions. And in a recent interview with NDTV, she was asked, is it a big deal for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to lang a Matrix Movie and her answer will make you feel proud of her as a fan. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's mother celebrates daughter's 'dedication' ahead of Matrix release; makes a heartfelt post

The gorgeous and supremely talented Priyanka said, "Of course it is." The actress reasoned that she started working in a completely new industry and that one has to build themselves up so that they land pivotal characters. She believes that one has to have people develop, at least in the industry, a certain confidence in what one can deliver. "It takes time and I have been working here for almost 7 years now," she adds while saying that feels fortunate to have got the character of Sati and to work with the team of Matrix.

"It's taken a lot of work to get where I am and I still feel like there's a lot more I wanna do." The Saath Khoon Maaf actress wants to have an as prolific a background in Hollywood as she has in Bollywood. "So, yeah, it is a big deal to do a Matrix film as I feel it is another step in the direction that I wanna go."