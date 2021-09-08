A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that is pregnant for the second time. The make-up mogul, reports stated that, was expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott. And everyone had been anticipating confirmation of the same for a long time now. And just a couple of hours ago, Kylie shared a video confirming the news. The short IGTV video features Kylie finding out she's pregnant and revealing the same to Scott who hugs and kisses her belly. We see Kylie along with Travis and Stormi visiting the hospital for check-ups and their emotional excitement about the same. also makes an appearance in the video wherein Stormi handed her the pictures of sonographic photos of the baby. Later, we see a celebration taking place with family and close friends in attendance. However, it's Stormi Webster, Kylie and Travis's first-born, daughter, who is stealing hearts. In the video, we can see Stormi kissing Kylie's bump in the end and it's the cutest reaction ever. Kylie posted a heart emoticon with a pregnant emoticon and tagged Travis in her post. Check out the video that Kylie Jenner shared on her gram here: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Diliak to join Karan Johar and the housemates in Bigg Boss OTT tonight, Kunal Roy Kapoor's character from The Empire sparks off meme fest and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ? (@kyliejenner)

Back in August, Page Six had reported that Kylie was expecting again. The report also stated that the whole family was thrilled with the news. , , , expressed their joy and happy tears in the comments after Kylie shared the video. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney wrote, while Kendall said, "i can’t handle it." Kim dropped a lot of heart emoticons and wrote, "Crying!!!" Khloe said, "Awwwww and also posted some teary-eyed emoticons. Check them out here: Also Read - Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Surbhi Chandna – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sonia Rathee's heartfelt post for Sidharth Shukla, Alvaro Morte's epic reaction after watching Money Heist 5 and more

Congratulations to Kylie, Travis, Stormi!