For those unversed with the latest gossip from the Hollywood entertainment world, here's what's happening, if reports are anything to go by, , makeup mogul and model, is pregnant for the second time. A report in a portal, Page Six, stated that multiple sources had confirmed the news with them. So, Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. For the unknown, Kylie and Travis have been dating on and off since April 2017. Travis and Kylie Jenner are parents to a three-year-old toddler, Stormi Webster. The couple had welcomed Stormi in 2018. And now, ever since the second pregnancy news broke out, netizens are trending Stormi with memes. And the theme of memes is 'inheritance'. Kylie is the youngest billionaire and that's what have paved the memes. Check out them below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS breaking up news worries ARMY, Khloe Kardashian slams a troll talking about her 'self-worth' and more

Stormi when Kylie tells her she’ll have to share her Chanel bags pic.twitter.com/F6vZIRSqfr — Shay (@sh_ayy98) August 20, 2021

Stormi after finding out she’s gonna have to split her inheritance pic.twitter.com/ElEPgBHOEl — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) August 20, 2021

So if Kylie & Travis named their first child Stormi, does that mean they’re naming their second child Weather…. pic.twitter.com/aDWv2p5V1d — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ (@iblamecurt) August 20, 2021

Stormi realizing she’ll now have to share her inheritance with the new baby #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/XxufJILUxo — Reality Kween ?? (@christinabobin3) August 20, 2021

stormi when kylie jenner tells her she’ll have to share her backyard playhouse pic.twitter.com/ZlmoavlVax — Hope (she/her) (@xoxoakimax) August 20, 2021

stormi after knowing she won’t be kylie’s only daughter pic.twitter.com/XWmHoL0f8B — ً eve (@angeIspk) August 20, 2021

Stormi when she realizes Kylie is pregnant again. pic.twitter.com/C7TXGEY19W — Joshua. (@LivingthroughJ) August 20, 2021

stormi finding out that shes gonna have to share kylies inheritance with the new baby pic.twitter.com/fxEeOZggOY — diella (@cheetothecat5) August 20, 2021

Stormi attacking her new sibling with her Birkin bag after it tries to enter her two story mini mansion pic.twitter.com/tDZGze32Ue — skinE (@Bob41198918) August 20, 2021

According to the Page Six report, the entire family is very thrilled after learning Kylie's pregnancy news. Just a couple of days ago, Caitlyn Jenner had dropped a hint saying that she is expecting another grandchild soon but it had turned out to be about her son, Burt Jenner, who is expecting his third child with ladylove Valerie Pitalo. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook gives a disappointing update about Decalcomania, Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer dating rumours and more

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Kylie had opened up on getting a sibling for Kylie Jenner. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in March 2020, Kylie said that her friends had been pressurizing her to give Stormi a sibling. She said, "My friends all pressure me about it … They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan." Later on, her take on how many kids she wants to have had shocked the people in the wets. The 24-year-old had said that she want 7 kids but not immediately. "Pregnancy is just not a joke; it’s a serious thing and it’s hard. I’m not ready for that just yet," Kylie had said in BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s #DoYourPart Instagram Live series. Also Read - Kylie Jenner goes nude, covers herself in gold dust as she launches her 24k cosmetic collection