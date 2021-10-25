FRIENDS star Gunther aka James Michael Tyler passes away at the age of 59 after battling cancer; Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc and others mourn his demise

James Michael Tyler aka Gunther of FRIENDS passed away in his Los Angeles home after losing the battle to stage 4 prostate cancer. Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc have penned heartfelt tributes.