It's a sad piece of news greeting the fans of FRIENDS TV show today. Gunther played by James Michael Tyler has passed away. He was 59 and was battling prostate cancer for a couple of years now. In May, the reunion was released in which Tyler made a remote appearance via video calling and met with the star cast of the show, that is, Jennifer Aniston, , , Matt LeBlanc, and . His demise is mourned by Rachel, Phoebe, Monico and Joey. Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney and Matt took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt tributes.

Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel with whom James Michael Tyler's character Gunther was infatuated shared a clip and captioned it saying, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller said, "The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James."

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe wrote, "James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler."

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey shared his still from the sets of Friends and wrote, "We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend."

Talking about Tyler's cancer, it is said that he was diagnosed with the same in 2018. He passed away in his Los Angeles home after losing the battle to stage 4 prostate cancer. A representative released a statement saying, "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband."

"Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you made a friend for life," the statement read.

RIP Gunther.